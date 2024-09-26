Chicago neighborhood named among ‘coolest' in the world in recent TimeOut list

A Chicago neighborhood was issued a lofty accolade in a recent ranking by TimeOut that listed the 38 "coolest neighborhoods in the world," compiled from feedback by the publication's "network of on-the-ground experts" across the globe.

Despite the ranking featuring neighborhoods in cities across all corners of the globe, Logan Square on Chicago's North Side was singled out as one of the few American neighborhoods to crack the list, ranking at No. 34.

The publication lauds the vibrant neighborhood as a "high-energy cultural hub" packed with some of the city's most notable bars and restaurants.

Hailed as a walkable area with a lively business district along Milwaukee Avenue, Logan Square was also noted for the historic limestone houses that line the picturesque Logan Boulevard.

For visitors to Chicago, TimeOut recommended visiting when weather is nice, to take advantage of al fresco dining, farmers markets and photogenic neighborhoods.

The following American neighborhoods were also named as among the coolest in the world:

No. 5 - Kerns, Portland, Oregon

No. 12 - Little River, Miami, Florida

No. 17 - Flatbush, Brooklyn, New York

No. 26 - East Hollywood - Los Angeles, California

No. 29 - Mount Pleasant - Washington, D.C.

No. 32 - Brewerytown, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

No. 38 - Somerville, Massachusetts

More information on TimeOut's ranking can be found here.