Chicago Museum Free Days: Here's When Illinois Residents Can Get Free Admission

As the chilly weather continues to envelop the region, people can escape the cold and seek refuge in museums without paying a dime.

Illinois residents receive free museum entry for select Chicago museums throughout the year, with several opportunities throughout February and March.

Here are the museum free days during the upcoming weeks:

Art Institute of Chicago

Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays from Jan. 3 to March 17

DuSable Museum of African American History

Every Wednesday

Field Museum

Feb. 9, 16 and 23

Museum of Contemporary Art

Every Tuesday

Museum of Science and Industry

Feb. 9, 16 and 23

Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum

Feb. 10, 17 and 24

Shedd Aquarium

Feb. 7-11 and Feb. 14-18

All Illinois residents must provide proof of residency to participate in the museum free days, such as an Illinois driver's license, lease, library card, student ID with a photo, utility bill, work ID or check stub.