Chicago Museum Free Days: Here's When Illinois Residents Can Get Free Admission

As the chilly weather continues to envelop the region, people can escape the cold and seek refuge in museums without paying a dime.
Illinois residents receive free museum entry for select Chicago museums throughout the year, with several opportunities throughout February and March.
Here are the museum free days during the upcoming weeks:
Art Institute of Chicago
- Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays from Jan. 3 to March 17
DuSable Museum of African American History
- Every Wednesday
Field Museum
- Feb. 9, 16 and 23
Museum of Contemporary Art
- Every Tuesday
Museum of Science and Industry
- Feb. 9, 16 and 23
Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum
- Feb. 10, 17 and 24
Shedd Aquarium
- Feb. 7-11 and Feb. 14-18
All Illinois residents must provide proof of residency to participate in the museum free days, such as an Illinois driver's license, lease, library card, student ID with a photo, utility bill, work ID or check stub.