Chicago Museum Free Days: Here's When Illinois Residents Can Get Free Admission

As the chilly weather continues to envelop the region, people can escape the cold and seek refuge in museums without paying a dime.

Illinois residents receive free museum entry for select Chicago museums throughout the year, with several opportunities throughout February and March.

Here are the museum free days during the upcoming weeks:

Art Institute of Chicago

  • Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays from Jan. 3 to March 17

DuSable Museum of African American History

  • Every Wednesday
Field Museum

  • Feb. 9, 16 and 23

Museum of Contemporary Art

  • Every Tuesday

Museum of Science and Industry

  • Feb. 9, 16 and 23

Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum

  • Feb. 10, 17 and 24

Shedd Aquarium

  • Feb. 7-11 and Feb. 14-18

All Illinois residents must provide proof of residency to participate in the museum free days, such as an Illinois driver's license, lease, library card, student ID with a photo, utility bill, work ID or check stub.

