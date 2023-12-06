Chicago mother offers warning for parents on video game after daughter considered suicide

A Chicago mother wants other parents to know the potential dangers of a video game after she claims it may have contributed to her 10-year-old daughter's suicidal thoughts.

Brittany Kimble said her first clue came when her daughter asked her to make sure a specific song was played at her funeral.

“I had a conversation with her and from that conversation, she told me she had a plan to kill herself,” Kimble said.

Despite parental controls, Kimble said her daughter learned about the game Yandere Simulator from a post on YouTube.

The game is still in development, but already has thousands of users.

According to the game’s website, users play a Japanese school girl so obsessed with a boy, that she is willing to kill other rivals for his affection. One tactic: to bully them into killing themselves.

“It was so scary when I looked at the thing and they had a post of a small child looking like they had hung themselves,” Kimble said.

Images have been shared on social media showing similar scenes.

In a statement, the developer of the game said it is "not intended to be played by children" and aims to portray bullying in a negative light.

"In Yandere Simulator, bullying is portrayed as an act of cruelty, and suicide is portrayed as a tragedy. I cannot imagine how anyone could possibly interpret the game as advocating for either bullying or suicide," Yandere Developer said in a statement. "The game makes it clear that instigating someone's suicide is a villainous act."

The Chairman of the Illinois Chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention urges parents to talk to their children to better understand their physical and emotional health.

Phil Martinez said parents need to ask difficult questions like “are you thinking of taking your life?”

“The more direct we can be about that very awkward question, the more likely we are to get a response that leads us to what the next level of intervention might be,” he said.

Kimble has taken to social media to warn other parents.

She said her daughter is recovering and is getting treatment.

“She has gone to counseling...because of the safety precautions, she had to be hospitalized,” she said.

Her advice to parents: monitor what your children do online and take them seriously if they tell you they are considering suicide.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline or chat live at 988lifeline.org. You can also visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional support.