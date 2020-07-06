evergreen park

Chicago Man Sentenced to 15 Years in Prison for Firing Gun Into Murder Victim's Grave

Elston Stevenson pleaded guilty to one count of illegal possession of a firearm by a previously convicted felon

021319 court gavel generic
Shutterstock

A Chicago man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for firing a gun into a murder victim's grave during a 2017 burial service at a cemetery in suburban Evergreen Park, prosecutors said.

On Nov. 22, 2017, at Evergreen Cemetery, Elston Stevenson displayed a handgun and said words to the effect of, “You ain’t [expletive]. You got what you deserved.” Stevenson fired a single shot into the grave of the unidentified deceased man, who had been murdered two days earlier, according to the U.S Attorney's Office.

Stevenson then waved the gun in the direction of the mourners as he fled the service. He was arrested a short time later near the entrance of the cemetery.

Local

Chicago Shootings 45 mins ago

Suspect Charged With Murder in Deadly Chicago Shooting of 7-Year-Old Girl

2020 White Sox Season 1 hour ago

Chicago White Sox 2020 Schedule Released by MLB

The suspect pleaded guilty to one count of illegal possession of a firearm by a previously convicted felon and received a 15-year sentence on July 1.  

“When a felon brings a loaded gun to a populated area and uses the gun to threaten and endanger strangers, this conduct will not be tolerated,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Cornelius A. Vandenberg argued in the government’s sentencing memorandum. “The mourners were all in the immediate vicinity of the defendant when he produced the loaded weapon and were placed in danger by the defendant’s reckless firing of the weapon into the gravesite.”

This article tagged under:

evergreen parkIllinoiselston stevensonunited states attorney
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us