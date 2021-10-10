CTA

Chicago Man Charged With Punching Woman, 66, on CTA Green Line

A Chicago man was charged with four felonies in connection with an incident in which, according to police, he punched a 66-year-old woman at a CTA Green Line station.

Gary Coleman, 32, was arrested on four battery charges: aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, aggravated battery in a public place, aggravated battery involving a victim who is at least 60 years old and aggravated battery on a transit employee.

According to police, Coleman was identified as the man who struck a woman multiple times in her face at approximately 7 p.m. Friday at the CTA Green Line station in the 0-100 block of West Cermak.

As a result of the attack, the woman fell onto CTA train tracks, authorities said. She was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in unknown condition.

