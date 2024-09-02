Chicago man arrested in connection with I-55 shooting

A Chicago man has been arrested in connection with a shooting on I-55 on Saturday night, Illinois State Police said.

Nicholas Ortiz, 25, is facing a felony count of aggravated discharge of a firearm in DuPage County and is being held pending a detention hearing, police said.

Ortiz is accused of firing a gun at another vehicle on I-55 northbound near Route 83, according to police. Both Ortiz and the other person exited their vehicles shortly after and called police.

No injuries were reported, police said.