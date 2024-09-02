Chicago man arrested in connection with I-55 shooting

A Chicago man has been arrested in connection with a shooting on I-55 on Saturday night, Illinois State Police said.
Nicholas Ortiz, 25, is facing a felony count of aggravated discharge of a firearm in DuPage County and is being held pending a detention hearing, police said.
Ortiz is accused of firing a gun at another vehicle on I-55 northbound near Route 83, according to police. Both Ortiz and the other person exited their vehicles shortly after and called police.
No injuries were reported, police said.
Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.