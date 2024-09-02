Illinois State Police

Chicago man arrested in connection with I-55 shooting

Nicholas Ortiz, 25, is facing a felony count of aggravated discharge of a firearm in DuPage County and is being held pending a detention hearing, police said.

By NBC Chicago Staff and Sun-Times Wire

Getty Images

A Chicago man has been arrested in connection with a shooting on I-55 on Saturday night, Illinois State Police said.

Nicholas Ortiz, 25, is facing a felony count of aggravated discharge of a firearm in DuPage County and is being held pending a detention hearing, police said.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Ortiz is accused of firing a gun at another vehicle on I-55 northbound near Route 83, according to police. Both Ortiz and the other person exited their vehicles shortly after and called police.

No injuries were reported, police said.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Illinois State Police
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us