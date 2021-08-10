Chicago Man and Woman Charged After Teen's Body Found in Oak Park Alley

A Chicago man and teen are facing charges after the body of a 15-year-old girl was found in an alley in suburban Oak Park, police announced Tuesday.

Oak Park police said a teenager's body was discovered Saturday morning in the 200 block of North Taylor Avenue.

Officers were responding to a report of a "person down" around 8:30 a.m. when they found the teen. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sergio Hernandez, 40, of the 3100 block of North Austin Boulevard, was charged with criminal sexual assault, aggravated criminal sexual abuse and concealment of a death, according to authorities.

Joslia Williams, 18, of the 1700 block of Menard Avenue, was charged with child pornography and concealment of a death, police said.

The pair is being held in Cook County Jail in lieu of a $500,000 bond each.

Police said the teen was reported missing to Chicago police around 11:30 a.m. the same day her body was found.

The cause and manner of the teenager’s death is pending the results of toxicology reports from the Cook County Medical Examiner.

Anyone with information about the incident is being asked to contact the Oak Park Police Department at (708) 386-3800.

Information may also be provided anonymously by calling (708) 434-1636 or online at www.oak-park.us/crimetip.