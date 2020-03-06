Chicago Man, 60, Charged With Posing as Teen on Dating App

A 60-year-old man from Chicago has been charged with posing as a teenager on a dating application to meet a 15-year-old boy.
Zasimo Bahonsua is charged with attempted criminal sex abuse, grooming, indecent solicitation of a child and traveling to meet a minor, the Cook County sheriff’s office said in a statement.
Bahonsua was arrested Thursday after he thought he was arranging to meet a child to have sex, the sheriff’s office said. Unknown to Bahonsua, he had been communicating with an undercover officer, and was arrested at the arranged meeting location.
He appeared for a bail hearing Friday in Maywood and was ordered held on a $25,000 bail, with electronic home monitoring as a condition of his bond, the sheriff’s office said.
