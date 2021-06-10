Chicago Location Ranks Among Worst Places For Uber to Pick Up

One location in Chicago ranked among the worst places for Uber drivers to pick up passengers, and the spot may not come as a surprise.

Cloud Gate, or "The Bean," was one of five of the hardest places for Uber to provide a ride, based on wait times and the pin falling on another nearby area, according to data from the rideshare company.

Aside from Chicago, the following locations were also calculated to be the worst locations to pick up: Jefferson Square, San Francisco; Regency Hotel, New York City; Sherman Circle, Washington, D.C.; Westchester Shopping Mall, Miami.

Uber announced the company has recently made changes to the pickup process, though. With the new application update, passengers will be able to clarify which side of the street their pickup will be.

Drivers will also be able to see more description of a location, such as a business or restaurant name, rather than just the address, Uber noted.

