Chicago high school ranked among best in the country by US News & World Report

A Chicago high school was named among the five best high schools in the country by U.S News & World Report.

With the new school year about to begin, NBC Chicago took a look at the latest ranking of best public high schools.

According to U.S. News and World Report, Payton College Preparatory High School in Chicago is the fifth best in the U.S.

The report, which was released in April and named the top high schools for 2022, ranked public high schools using a set of six so-called "indicators," including things like college readiness, college curriculum breadth, state assessment proficiency and performance, underserved student performance and graduation rates. This year's ranking was adjusted, however, due to data discrepancies from the COVID pandemic. It ranked nearly 18,000 public high schools out of the nearly 24,000 reviewed.

Several other Chicago schools also made the top 100 ranking.

Northside College Preparatory come in at no. 31, Jones College Prep ranked at no. 51, Young Magnet High School scored the no. 67 spot and Lane Technical High School made the cut at no. 84.

Outside of Chicago, the highest ranked public high schools were Proviso Math and Science Academy in Forest Park, Adlai E. Stevenson High School in Lincolnshire, Vernon Hills High School and Hinsdale Central High School, though none of those were ranked in the top 100.

As for the top-ranked school in the U.S., the coveted title was held by Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology in Alexandria, Virginia. Another Midwest spot did make the top three, however, with Signature School in Evansville, Indiana, claiming the third overall spot.

See the full ranking here.