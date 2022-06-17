Chicago is a city known for its museums -- like the Art Institute, The Field Museum, The Museum of Science and Industry and more.

Now, it's adding one with a 200,00 ball, mint green ball pit to that list.

The Color Factory, inside the Willis Tower at 233 S. Wacker Dr. is a 25,000 square ft. interactive art museum that "invites visitors to experience the joy of color through multi-sensory installations, immersive rooms" and more, according to a press release.

The permanent museum contains everything from a color maze, to a "deconstructed movie theater,' interactive and immersive art installations that mix color and sound, and of course, a very large green ball pit.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

According to the release, the museum worked with local artists Akilah Townsend and Edra Soto to create a 36-color palette used throughout the museum is inspired by Chicago elements and neighborhoods, like the red of Calder's Flamingo in the Loop, and the green from an Original Rainbow Cone.

The museum opens Friday. Here's what you need to know to go:

Hours: Tuesday - Sunday., 9am - 8pm

Tickets: $38 for general admission, $28 for children under 12

Masks are recommended but not required.

The Color Factory also operates museums in Houston and New York. According to the release, the Chicago museum is the largest outpost.