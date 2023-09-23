Chicago Half Marathon, 5K to close parts of DuSable Lake Shore Drive Sunday

Officials are issuing reminders to motorists that parts of DuSable Lake Shore Drive, as well as a variety of streets in Jackson Park, will be closed Sunday morning for the Chicago Half Marathon and 5K.

Some of those closures have already gone into effect according to the Chicago Office of Emergency Management and Communication.

Those closures include Hayes, which is closed between DuSable Lake Shore Drive and Cornell. Richards Drive is also closed between Hayes and Marquette, and will remain closed until 3 p.m. Sunday.

Additional closures will go into effect at 6 a.m. Sunday. Cornell will close from Hayes to Marquette, and Marquette will close from Stony Island to Cornell, as well as Cornell to DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

Motorists are also urged to avoid DuSable Lake Shore Drive on parts of the South Side, as the northbound side of the roadway will close between Marquette and the McCormick Bridge until at least 10 a.m.

Southbound DuSable Lake Shore Drive will close from Marquette to 31st Street until at least 11:30 a.m.

Finally, 47th Street will close between DuSable Lake Shore Drive and Cornell until 10:45 a.m., while 57th Street will close between DuSable Lake Shore Drive and the lakeside parking lot until 11 a.m.

More information on the closures can be found on the OEMC website.