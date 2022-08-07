Chicago Gun Violence: At Least 50 Shot, 6 Fatally, So Far This Weekend

Chicago police say that six people have been killed and at least 44 others have been wounded in shootings across the city so far this weekend.

The first fatal shooting of the weekend was reported Saturday morning in the first block of West 79th Street.

According to police, a 29-year-old man was on a CTA train just after 2 a.m. when a man fired shots at him, striking him in the chest and abdomen.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, and police are continuing to investigate the shooting.

Just an hour later, another fatal shooting was reported in the 400 block of South Clark Street. Police say two men were standing in a parking lot when a person in a black sedan fired shots at them.

A 29-year-old man was hit multiple times, and he was taken to Northwestern hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The second victim, a 23-year-old man, was hit in the right leg and arm, and his condition is unknown at this time.

Around the same time, another fatal shooting occurred in the 200 block of West 87th Street, police said. There, a 26-year-old man was standing in a parking lot when shots were fired, and the man was struck in the chest.

He was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Just after 5 a.m. in the 4000 block of West Monroe, another fatal shooting was reported when a 30-year-old man was found lying on the ground after being shot in the neck.

The man was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

At approximately 1:54 p.m. Saturday in the 2600 block of South Tripp, another fatal shooting occurred, according to police.

In this shooting, a 41-year-old man was shot in the abdomen while standing on the street. He was taken to Mount Sinai, where he was later pronounced dead.

Just after midnight Sunday in the 2800 block of West Wilcox, a 43-year-old man was standing on a sidewalk when shots were fired, striking him in the chest.

Police say the man was taken to Mount Sinai, where he was pronounced dead.

Sunday –

A 20-year-old man was driving a vehicle in the 2000 block of West 67 th Place at approximately 12:18 a.m. when he was shot in the left foot. Police say the man was taken to an area hospital in good condition.

At approximately 12:26 a.m. in the 3800 block of West Ferdinand, a 43-year-old man was standing in a vacant lot when shots rang out. The man was hit in both armpits by gunfire, and was listed in critical condition, according to police.

Police say that two men were sitting in a car in the 10900 block of South Green at approximately 12:30 a.m. when a person in a dark sedan fired shots, striking them both. Both men were struck in the legs, and both were listed in fair condition.

Two men were walking in the 5000 block of South Thomas at approximately 12:35 a.m. when they were shot in the legs. Police say that both men were taken to area hospitals in fair condition.

At approximately 1:50 a.m. in the 2000 block of East 72 nd Street, two men were walking when a person in a dark-colored sedan fired shots. A 26-year-old man was hit in the left leg, and a 31-year-old woman was hit in the face, and police say both were taken to area hospitals in fair condition.

Police say a 35-year-old man was driving in the 4400 block of West Fifth Avenue at approximately 2:21 a.m. when he was shot in the left leg. He was taken to an area hospital in good condition.

Two men were driving in a vehicle in the first block of South Whipple at approximately 2:39 a.m. when they were hit by gunfire. A 35-year-old man was hit in the right leg, and was listed in serious condition at an area hospital, while a 34-year-old man was in good condition after being shot in the back, police said.

Just before 3 a.m. in the 2800 block of South Homan, a 24-year-old woman was driving a vehicle when she was shot in the abdomen and right leg. Police say she was taken to an area hospital in fair condition.

In the 100 block of North Central Park at approximately 2:59 a.m., a 20-year-old woman was standing on a street when she suffered a graze wound to her head, according to police. She was taken to an area hospital in good condition.

Police say a 51-year-old woman was in the 10000 block of South Pulaski at approximately 3:45 a.m. when she was shot in the body by a person in an unknown vehicle. She was taken to an area hospital in fair condition.

A 28-year-old man was at a party in the 5200 block of West North Avenue at approximately 5 a.m. when an altercation broke out. He was shot multiple times, and was taken to an area hospital in serious condition, according to police.

At approximately 5:01 a.m., a man walked into a local hospital after being shot three times in the back and once in the mouth. Police say no other details were available, and that the victim was not forthcoming with details on the shooting.

Saturday –

In the first block of North Kilbourn at approximately 12:14 a.m., a 31-year-old woman was standing on a sidewalk when a person in a red sedan fired shots at her. She was taken to an area hospital in good condition after being struck in the buttocks, police say.

Police say a 48-year-old man was walking in the 1500 block of East 74 th Street at approximately 12:49 a.m. when a person in a black sedan fired shots, striking him in the abdomen. The man was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

At approximately 1:27 a.m. in the 9100 block of South Carpenter, two teens were walking when a man walked up to them and fired shots. Police say a 16-year-old was shot in the right leg, and a 15-year-old was shot in the abdomen.

In the 300 block of West 18 th Street, a 29-year-old man was driving when a person in a black SUV fired shots at him. Police say the man was hit in the face by gunfire, and was taken to an area hospital in fair condition.

A 33-year-old man was walking on a sidewalk in the 2100 block of South Canal at approximately 2 a.m. when he was shot in the right arm. Friends took him to a hospital, where he was listed in good condition, police said.

At approximately 2:13 a.m. in the 4300 block of South Wood, a 27-year-old man was driving when he was hit in the back by gunfire. Police say he was taken to an area hospital in good condition.

In the 6700 block of South Crieger at approximately 3:20 a.m., a 28-year-old man was standing on a sidewalk when he was shot in the arm. He was taken to an area hospital in good condition, police said.

Police say a 31-year-old man was walking in the 2400 block of West Erie at approximately 3:48 a.m. when he was shot in the left ankle. He was taken to an area hospital in good condition.

Just before 5 a.m. in the 7100 block of South Ashland, a 28-year-old man was inside a vehicle when a person got into the passenger seat and displayed a gun. The man then stole the vehicle, and as he fled the scene, a shot was fired, striking the theft victim in the left leg. Police say the victim was listed in good condition at a nearby hospital.

A 34-year-old man was standing in the 8300 block of South Peoria at approximately 6:22 a.m. when he was shot in the left shoulder and wrist. Police say he was taken to an area hospital in good condition.

In the 1300 block of West 76 th Street at approximately 6:35 p.m., a 31-year-old man was sitting in a vehicle when he was approached by four men, one of whom began firing at him. Police say the victim was hit in the thigh, and was taken to an area hospital in good condition.

Two men were standing on a sidewalk in the first block of West 110th Street at approximately 8:13 p.m. when they were both shot. A 38-year-old man was shot in the back, and a 28-year-old man was shot in the neck, police said, and both were listed in fair condition at area hospitals.

Friday –