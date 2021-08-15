Chicago Gun Violence: 5 Dead, at Least 40 Injured in Weekend Shootings

Five people have been killed and at least 40 others wounded in shootings across the city of Chicago so far this weekend.

The first fatal shooting of the weekend was reported at approximately 5:15 p.m. Friday. According to police, an 18-year-old man was standing on a street in the 5100 block of West Fullerton when a person in a passing vehicle fired shots at him, striking him in the leg, chest and back.

Police say that the teen was pronounced dead at the scene, and an investigation remains underway.

Illinois State Police reported a fatal shooting on the Eisenhower Expressway near Damen Avenue on Friday evening. At approximately 8:34 p.m., three walk-in victims arrived at a local hospital, saying that they had been shot on the expressway, according to police.

One of the individuals hit during the shooting was pronounced dead at the hospital, and the other two victims were being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Traffic was diverted off of Interstate 290 onto Western Avenue until approximately 1 a.m. as police investigated the shooting. All lanes have since reopened, and an investigation remains underway.

Another fatal shooting was reported at 12:40 p.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of North Pulaski.

According to police, a 59-year-old man was driving a vehicle when a person in another vehicle began shooting at him, striking him in the upper back and in the right arm.

The man was taken to Mount Sinai, where he was later pronounced dead. No suspects are in custody, and Area Five detectives are investigating the shooting.

Police say a 25-year-old man was on a sidewalk in the 800 block of East 54th Street at approximately 8:15 p.m. when he was shot in the torso by a person in a white-colored vehicle.

The man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, and was pronounced dead. No suspects are in custody, and police are continuing to investigate.

Just before 2 a.m. Sunday in the 7500 block of South Saint Lawrence, two people were standing in a group and were shot.

Further information on the shooter wasn’t available, but the incident left two people hit by gunfire. A 33-year-old man was shot in the chest, and was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. A 34-year-old woman was taken to an area hospital after being shot in the leg, and she was listed in fair condition.

Friday –

In the 6300 block of South Honore at approximately 5:30 p.m., a 35-year-old man was standing on a front porch of a residence when multiple men approached on foot and fired shots at him. Police say the man was hit in the head and chest, and was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

At approximately 6:50 p.m. in the 500 block of West 61 st Street, a 40-year-old man was walking when a person in a dark-colored SUV opened fire, striking him in the upper right leg. Police say the man was taken to an area hospital in good condition.

A 14-year-old girl was walking in the 3000 block of South State Street when she became involved in a verbal altercation with another individual. During that altercation, a person pulled out a weapon and shot the girl in the right shoulder and wrist, according to police. She was taken to a local hospital in good condition.

Police say a 42-year-old man was walking through a park in the 2900 block of West Marquette at approximately 10:57 p.m. when a man approached him, pulled out a weapon and told him to empty his pockets. The man refused and reached for the weapon. The gunman opened fire and shot him in the hand, and the victim was taken to an area hospital in good condition.

In the 3600 block of South California at approximately 11:28 p.m., two men were driving in a vehicle when they were shot. Police say a 34-year-old man was hit below the eye and in the arm, and was listed in critical condition. A 42-year-old man was hit in the leg, and his condition has since stabilized.

Saturday –

At approximately 2:46 a.m. in the 2400 block of South Trumbull, a 19-year-old man was sitting in a car at a stop sign when he heard several shots and was struck in the shoulder. The man was uncooperative with police, and his condition had stabilized at a local hospital.

A 21-year-old woman was standing in the 4500 block of South Wood at approximately 2:56 a.m. when she was shot in the thigh. She wasn’t able to provide any additional details to police.

Police say a 28-year-old man was standing in the 900 block of North Harding at approximately 8:30 a.m. when he was shot multiple times in the back. The man was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

In the 3500 block of West Fifth Avenue at approximately 2:02 p.m., a 20-year-old man was outside on a porch when two unknown men drove up in a dark-colored SUV when an occupant from the vehicle fired shots, striking him in the left thigh. The man was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

A 15-year-old boy was sitting in a park in the 1400 block of East 89 th Street at approximately 4:38 p.m. when a person in a gray Chrysler drove by and shot him in the right arm, thigh and hip. According to police, the teen was taken to a local hospital, where he was listed in good condition.

In the 1300 block of West 71st Street at approximately 9:07 p.m., a 34-year-old woman was driving a vehicle when she heard gunfire. She was struck in the hip, and drove her car to a gas station at 71st and Ashland, where an ambulance transported her to an area hospital. She was listed in good condition, according to police.

A 21-year-old man was in the 3700 block of West Roosevelt at approximately 9:37 p.m. when he was shot in the leg, according to police. The man was self-transported to an area hospital in fair condition.

At approximately 10:50 p.m. in the 7000 block of South Green, a 30-year-old man was in an alley when a man walked up to him and fired shots, striking him in the leg. According to police, the man was taken to an area hospital, where he was listed in good condition.

Police say three people were injured in a shooting in the 6200 block of South Rhodes. At approximately 11:37 p.m., the individuals were in an apartment when they were shot by an unknown assailant. A 49-year-old woman was on the steps of the apartment, and was shot in the torso. A 55-year-old man was inside the building on the steps when he was shot in the leg. A 17-year-old boy was in a hallway inside the building when he was shot in the shoulder, hand and leg. All three are in serious condition, police said.

Sunday –