Chicago Gun Violence: 4 Dead, at Least 53 Hurt in Labor Day Weekend Shootings

Chicago police say four people are dead, including a 4-year-old child, and at least 53 others have been wounded in shootings across the city so far this Labor Day weekend.

The first fatal shooting of the weekend was reported Friday night in the 6500 block of South Ellis.

According to police, a 4-year-old boy, who was sleeping inside a residence, was hit by gunfire after an unidentified assailant fired shots through a window of the home.

The boy was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition, and he died from his injuries two days after the attack, according to authorities.

No suspects are in custody, and Area One detectives are investigating. A reward has been offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of a suspect in the case.

The second fatal shooting of the weekend was reported in the 1600 block of North Central Park Avenue at approximately 11:50 p.m. Saturday.

Police were called to the scene after shots were fired, and when they arrived they found a 41-year-old man lying between two parked cars, with a gunshot wound to his chest.

The man was taken to Mount Sinai, where he was pronounced dead. No suspects are in custody, and police are continuing to investigate.

Another fatal shooting occurred in the 3700 block of South Kedzie at approximately 5:28 a.m. Sunday. Police say a 22-year-old man was stopped at a traffic light when an SUV stopped next to him.

A brief conversation followed, and as the victim began to drive southbound, the other man opened fire, striking the victim in the head.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. No suspects are in custody.

Just after 6 a.m. Monday in the 4200 block of West Washington, a 50-year-old man was inside his vehicle when gunshots rang out.

Police say the man was struck in the chest, head, mouth and arm by gunfire, and crashed the vehicle into a fixed object.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene, and Area Four detectives are investigating.

Here are the rest of the shootings reported across the city of Chicago so far during the Labor Day weekend.

Friday –

In the 400 block of West Grenshaw at approximately 7:27 p.m., a man was struck in the arm by gunfire from an unknown location. He was hospitalized in fair condition, according to police.

At approximately 8:01 p.m. in the 1300 block of West 76 th Street, a man was walking when he was shot in the head, police said. The man was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

Street, a man was walking when he was shot in the head, police said. The man was taken to an area hospital in critical condition. A man was standing in the 3800 block of West Van Buren at approximately 8:03 p.m. when he was shot in the back. According to police, the man was taken to an area hospital in good condition.

Police say a 32-year-old man was riding in a vehicle in the first block of East 59 th Street at approximately 8:18 p.m. when he was shot multiple times in the arm. He was driven by a friend to an area hospital, where he was listed in good condition.

Street at approximately 8:18 p.m. when he was shot multiple times in the arm. He was driven by a friend to an area hospital, where he was listed in good condition. At approximately 10 p.m. in the 2600 block of West 22 nd Place, a 32-year-old man was standing outside when he was shot in the leg. Police say the man was taken to an area hospital in good condition.

Place, a 32-year-old man was standing outside when he was shot in the leg. Police say the man was taken to an area hospital in good condition. A 24-year-old man was walking in the 2700 block of South Lawndale at approximately 10:16 p.m. when he was shot in the foot. The man was taken to an area hospital, where he was listed in good condition, according to police.

Saturday –

Police say a group of five people were standing outside in the 1400 block of South Tripp at approximately 12:12 a.m. when a person fired shots from a black four-door Nissan. Two men, age 22 and 37, were shot in the shoulder and in the back, respectively. Both are listed in good condition at an area hospital. Two women were also shot, and were also taken to area hospitals in good condition. A fifth victim, a 34-year-old woman, was shot twice in the leg, and was listed in fair condition at an area hospital.

In the 10500 block of South Avenue G at approximately 2:30 a.m., a 21-year-old man was driving when he was shot in the hip, according to police. The man was taken to a local hospital, where he was listed in fair condition.

At approximately 8:24 a.m. in the 3800 block of West Adams, a 35-year-old man was standing on a sidewalk when a suspect flagged him over to his car. As the victim approached, the man opened fire, striking him several times. Police say the man was taken to an area hospital, where he was listed in serious condition.

A 16-year-old boy was sitting in a car in the 1900 block of West Ogden at approximately 10:30 a.m. when he was shot in the left elbow. The teen was taken to an area hospital, where his condition has stabilized, police said.

Police say a man suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head in the 7000 block of North Paulina at approximately 12:39 p.m. The man was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

In the 3800 block of West Gladys at approximately 12:48 p.m., a 28-year-old man was on a sidewalk when a vehicle approached, with two men getting out of the car and firing shots at him. The man was struck in the abdomen and back, and was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, police said.

At approximately 3:23 p.m. in the 2900 block of West Fulton, three people were standing outside a business when two occupants of a passing vehicle fired shots at them. Police say a 15-year-old girl was hit in the calf and ankle, while a 12-year-old boy suffered a graze wound to the hip. A 25-year-old man was hit multiple times in the body, but was also listed in good condition.

A 13-year-old boy was inside of a residence in the 8500 block of South Marquette at approximately 7:49 p.m. when he was struck in the head by gunfire. Police say the boy was taken to a local hospital in serious condition.

Police say a 29-year-old man was standing on a sidewalk in the 1400 block of South Kolin when he was shot by a person riding in a silver vehicle. He was struck multiple times, and was listed in critical condition at an area hospital.

Two people were shot while standing near a parking lot in the 900 block of East 79 th Street at approximately 8:12 p.m. Police say a 56-year-old man was hit in the flank, and was listed in good condition, while a 40-year-old woman was hit twice in the foot, and was listed in fair condition at an area hospital.

Street at approximately 8:12 p.m. Police say a 56-year-old man was hit in the flank, and was listed in good condition, while a 40-year-old woman was hit twice in the foot, and was listed in fair condition at an area hospital. In the first block of East Washington Street at approximately 8:53 p.m., a 34-year-old CTA bus driver was attacked and shot by a man who then fled the scene. The shooter was captured and placed into custody, and the victim was shot in the jaw. He was taken to an area hospital in serious condition, police said.

At approximately 10:23 p.m. in the 7000 block of South Sangamon, a 15-year-old boy was walking when he saw a person in a white Honda fire shots. The teen was hit in the thigh, and was taken to an area hospital in fair condition, police said.

Two men are recovering at area hospitals after they were shot by a man in the 11400 block of South Throop at approximately 10 p.m. Police say the men were both shot in the hip, and both were listed in good condition at an area hospital. The suspect was apprehended by police, and charges are pending.

Police say a 26-year-old woman was walking in an alley in the 7000 block of South Justine at approximately 10:42 p.m. when she was shot in both legs. She was taken to an area hospital in good condition.

In the 500 block of South Wabash at approximately 11:45 p.m., a 28-year-old man was riding in a car when he was shot in the foot. The man then lost control of the vehicle and crashed in a light pole, according to police. He was taken to an area hospital in good condition.

Sunday –

Just after midnight in the 4800 block of South Ada, two men were outside when they were both shot in the legs. The victims, an 18-year-old and a 20-year-old, are both in fair condition at an area hospital, police said.

A 22-year-old man was riding in the rear seat of a car in the 2900 block of North Lawndale at approximately 12:10 a.m. when two men on motorcycles began firing shots at him, striking him in the back of the head. The man was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, according to police.

Police say two teens were inside a vehicle in the first block of East 55 th Street at approximately 2 a.m. when they heard gunshots. A 17-year-old boy was shot in the back, and an 18-year-old man was shot in the leg. Both of their conditions have stabilized at a local hospital.

Street at approximately 2 a.m. when they heard gunshots. A 17-year-old boy was shot in the back, and an 18-year-old man was shot in the leg. Both of their conditions have stabilized at a local hospital. In the 10700 block of South Avenue J at approximately 2:34 a.m., a 24-year-old man was shot four times in the leg, according to police. He was taken to an area hospital in fair condition.

At approximately 3 a.m. in the 2500 block of South Trumbull, a 14-year-old boy was standing outside when he was shot by a person in a passing white vehicle. He was shot in the thigh and buttocks, and was transported to Mount Sinai, where he was listed in good condition.

A 27-year-old woman was outside in the 1300 block of West Hasting at approximately 3 a.m. when she was shot in the leg. She was taken to an area hospital in good condition, police said.

According to police, a verbal dispute between two men ended in gunfire when a man pulled out a weapon and began firing. The incident occurred in the 3600 block of West 67 th Street at approximately 3:52 a.m., leaving three people hurt. A 35-year-old man was hit multiple times, and was taken to an area hospital in critical condition. A 24-year-old man was shot in the side of the head, and was also listed in critical condition. A 23-year-old man was shot in the leg, and his condition has stabilized.

Street at approximately 3:52 a.m., leaving three people hurt. A 35-year-old man was hit multiple times, and was taken to an area hospital in critical condition. A 24-year-old man was shot in the side of the head, and was also listed in critical condition. A 23-year-old man was shot in the leg, and his condition has stabilized. In the 700 block of North Lawndale at approximately 3:30 a.m., a 24-year-old woman was sitting in a parked car when she was shot in the foot. Police say the woman was taken to an area hospital in good condition.

At approximately 3:40 a.m. in the 500 block of East 75 th Street, a 30-year-old man was sitting in a car when a man walked up to him and began firing shots. He was hit in the right thigh, the right hip, the upper back and left shoulder, and his condition has been stabilized, police said.

Street, a 30-year-old man was sitting in a car when a man walked up to him and began firing shots. He was hit in the right thigh, the right hip, the upper back and left shoulder, and his condition has been stabilized, police said. A 22-year-old man was walking in the 7200 block of South Cornell at approximately 3:42 a.m. when he was shot behind the left ear. The man was taken to an area hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

Two men sustained gunshot wounds at approximately 8:30 a.m. in the 3400 block of West Chicago, police stated. A 20-year-old man was shot in his right wrist and also sustained a graze wound to the right side of the hip. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in stable condition. A 62-year-old man, who was waiting for a bus at the same location, sustained a graze wound to the left wrist and two gunshot wounds to his buttocks. He went to Stroger Hospital and was reported to be in critical condition.

A 56-year-old man was shot at approximately 3:27 p.m. in the 1400 block of South St. Louis. The victim was near the sidewalk when he was approached by an unknown offender who produced a gun and fired shots, according to police. The victim was struck to the foot and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

In the 7000 block of South Shore at approximately 5:22 p.m., a 32-year-old man was inside a vehicle when he was approached by an unknown vehicle, and someone inside fired shots. The victim was struck to the body, causing his vehicle to crash into a fixed object. He was listed in critical condition at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

A 55-year-old man was shot at approximately 5:48 p.m. in the 7100 block of South Parnell, police stated. The victim was near the alley when he was approached by a known offender who presented a gun and fired shots. The victim was struck in the arm and self-transported to St. Bernard Hospital where he was listed in good condition.

At approximately 7 p.m. in the 800 block of North St. Louis, a 26-year-old man was near the sidewalk when he was approached by a vehicle, and an occupant fired shots, police stated. The victim was struck in the arm and self-transported to Norwegian Hospital in good condition.

In the 2200 block of North Lamon at approximately 10:45 p.m., a 26-year-old man was walking outside when he was shot in the left side of the chest. Police say the man was taken to an area hospital in good condition, but was unable to determine where the shots had come from.

At approximately 11:40 p.m. in the 9500 block of South Yale, a 22-year-old man was shot in the face while standing in his backyard. The man was taken to an area hospital in serious condition, police said.

Monday –