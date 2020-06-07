Chicago Gun Violence: 3 Dead, at Least 28 Wounded in Shootings Across City This Weekend

Three people are dead and at least 28 others have been injured in shootings across the city this weekend.

The weekend’s first fatal shooting was reported early Sunday morning in the 1500 block of South St. Louis, according to Chicago police. A 31-year-old man was sitting inside of a van when an unknown individual fired shots at him, striking him in the head, neck and chest.

Police say the man was taken to Mount Sinai, where he was pronounced dead.

Just two hours later in the first block of South Seeley, one person was killed and three others were critically injured in a shooting.

Police responding to a call of shots fired found a 29-year-old man lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds to his chest. He was taken to Mount Sinai and was pronounced dead a short time later.

Three other men were shot in the same location, according to police, and were all transported to Stroger Hospital. A 28-year-old man was shot in the back, a 29-year-old man was shot in the chest and another 29-year-old man was also shot in the chest. All three are listed in critical condition, but police have no other witnesses and can provide no further details on the shooting at this time.

Less than an hour later, another fatal shooting was reported in the 12300 block of South Wallace. According to police, a 30-year-old man was standing on a sidewalk when he was shot in the back.

The man was taken to Roseland Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Just after 3 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of North Homan, three men were standing outside when another man fired shots at them, striking all three victims.

A 27-year-old man and a 31-year-old man were both shot in the legs, and both were taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition, according to police. A third victim, a 41-year-old man, was shot in the hip, and is in good condition after being treated on the scene.

Police say a person of interest is in custody after being captured by officers following a brief foot pursuit. A handgun was also recovered at the scene.

In the 9600 block of South Loomis, three men were shot at approximately 3:47 a.m., according to police.

A 27-year-old man was shot in the leg, and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he is in fair condition. A second victim, a 30-year-old man, was shot in the arm, and is in fair condition at Christ Hospital.

The third victim, a 29-year-old man, suffered a graze wound to his neck and refused medical treatment.

The victims are currently being uncooperative with the investigation, police said, but authorities did find a gun that could potentially be linked to the shooting.

An 18-year-old man is in critical condition and another woman was hurt after they were shot on the city’s South Side Saturday afternoon.

According to police, the pair was in the 800 block of East 95th Street at approximately 2:41 p.m. when an orange Dodge Charter pulled up and a person inside fired shots at the victims.

An 18-year-old man was hit in the head and shoulder, and is in critical condition at Christ Hospital. A 27-year-old woman suffered a graze wound to the torso, and refused medical attention at the scene.

No arrests have been made, and Area Two detectives are investigating.

Here are the rest of the weekend’s shootings thus far:

Friday –

At approximately 1:40 p.m. in the 1200 block of South Lawndale, a 29-year-old man was shot when a person in a dark-colored vehicle fired shots at him. Police say the man is in good condition at Mount Sinai.

In the 4700 block of South Ada at approximately 1:49 p.m., a 36-year-old man was riding in a vehicle when a person in a light-colored SUV fired shots at him, striking him in the left shoulder and in the back. Police say the man was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition.

A 15-year-old boy was standing on a sidewalk in the 5300 block of South Hermitage at approximately 7:40 p.m. when a person in a blue pickup truck fired shots at him, according to police. The boy was hit in the right arm, and is in good condition at Holy Cross.

Chicago police say a 30-year-old man was shot while standing on a porch in the 10100 block of South Winston Avenue just before 10 p.m. The man saw a dark-colored SUV and a person inside fired shots, striking him in the left buttocks. He was taken to Christ Hospital in good condition.

Saturday –

In the 4000 block of West 21 st Street at approximately 1:10 a.m., a 29-year-old man was sitting on his porch when he was shot in the right buttocks. According to police, the man was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

Two people were sitting in a car in the 800 block of East 89 th Place at approximately 2:15 a.m. when a person in a passing dark-colored vehicle fired shots. According to police, a 33-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman were both hit, but both are in good condition at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

Inside of a business in the 100 block of North Laramie, two people were shot by a person standing outside on a sidewalk at approximately 2:39 a.m., according to police. A 22-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman were both shot in the legs, and both were taken to Mount Sinai in good condition.

A 22-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot in the left temple just before 6 a.m. in the 5600 block of South Princeton. Police responding to the scene discovered the man lying unresponsive on the ground, and he was rushed to University of Chicago, where he is in critical condition.

At approximately 10:30 p.m. in the 3600 block of West 16th Street, a 40-year-old woman was standing on a sidewalk when a person inside a red sedan opened fire, striking her in the chest. The woman was taken to Mount Sinai in fair condition.

Sunday –