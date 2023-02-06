Chicago Groups Helping With Relief Efforts In Turkey, Syria After Devastating Earthquake

The Turkish American Cultural Alliance is partnering with the Turkish Consulate in Chicago to collect items needed after a devastating earthquake killed thousands over the weekend, with more casualties expected to be revealed in coming days.

The groups' aims are wide, seeking out winter clothing for adults and kids, tents, sleeping bags, generators, flashlights, baby food, diapers, cleaning and hygiene supplies.

The groups are also accepting monetary donations.

“People need a lot of things,” said Vildan Gorener, president of the Turkish American Cultural Alliance. “They also need our support.

Donated items should be brand new or less used, in excellent condition and clean, according to officials. Residents can bring them in a box or a bag, but are asked not to seal the packages.

Items can be dropped off at Turkish American Cultural Alliance at 3845 N. Harlem Ave, Chicago, IL. 60634.

Weekdays 4- 7 pm

Saturday noon 5 pm

Sunday 10 am to 4 pm

Items can also be dropped off at the Turkish Consulate in Chicago - 455 N Cityfront Plaza Dr. Chicago, IL 60611

Weekdays 9 am to 12:30 pm - 1:30 pm to 3:30 pm

The 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck southeast Turkey and northern Syria on Monday. More than 3,700 people have been confirmed dead, and thousands of buildings were competely destroyed.

Rain and snow have continued to hamper rescue efforts, with aftershocks also posing significant dangers to rescue workers.