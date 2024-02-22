Chicago Golf Show, suburban ale fest and more: 9 things to do in and around Chicago this weekend

Naperville Ale Fest – Winter Edition

WHAT: Ok, technically beer doesn’t keep you warm, but it won't be too cold this weekend. And…(they say) Naperville Ale Fest is the largest outdoor winter beer fest in the state.

WHERE: Frontier Park, 3380 Cedar Glade Dr., Naperville, IL

WHEN: Feb. 24, 2024

Chicago Golf Show

WHAT: Golf lovers flock to the Chicago Golf Show to prep for the upcoming season: 180 vendors, a 4500 square foot demo area, top PGA professionals.

WHERE: Stephens Convention Center, Rosemont IL

WHEN: Feb. 23 to Feb. 25

Magic Con Chicago

WHAT: Immerse yourself in mystery, shop exclusive merch, meet some of your favorite Artists, Cosplayers and Magic celebrities at Magic Con Chicago.

WHERE: McCormick Place Lakeside Center, Chicago

WHEN: Feb. 23 to Feb. 25

Magic Motown

WHAT: Magic Motown features vintage costumes, dope choreography and 15 vocalists backed by a six piece band doing hits from: The Temptations, The Jackson Five, Diana Ross & The Supremes, Marvin Gaye, Aretha Franklin and more.

WHERE: Auditorium Theatre, 50 East Ida B. Wells Drive, Chicago, IL

WHEN: Feb. 24

Joffrey Ballet: Studies in Blue

WHAT: Testing the limits of classical ballet with contemporary themes, scores, and breathtaking set design, ‘Studies in Blue’ features deeply moving works that showcase the range of the Company’s repertoire.

WHERE: Lyric Opera House, 20 North Upper Wacker Drive

WHEN: Runs thru Feb. 25

Last Chance! Navy Pier’s Black Makers Market

WHAT: Celebrating talented Black artists and makers from Chicago at the Black Makers Market. Featuring hand-crafted creations, one-of-a-kind jewelry, apparel, spices, artwork, literature, accessories, soaps, and more.

WHERE: Navy Pier, Fifth Third Bank Family Pavilion

WHEN: Feb. 24

Live Laugh Love: Fortune Feimster

WHAT: Emily Fortune Feimster is an American writer, comedian, and actress who made her television debut on NBC's Last Comic Standing in 2010, and she starred as Colette on The Mindy Project.

WHERE: The Chicago Theatre, 175 N State St, Chicago, IL

WHEN: Feb. 24th

An Evening Of New Stand Up With Al Franken

WHAT: Comedy writer -turned US Senator – now back to comedy, Al Franken teams up with Drew Frees for 4 shows.

WHERE: City Winery, 1200 W. Randolph Street, Chicago, IL

WHEN: Feb. 24, Feb. 25

Jon Batiste: Uneasy Tour

WHAT: Jon Batiste is an American singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, bandleader, composer, and television personality.

WHERE: Riviera Theatre, 4746 N Racine Ave, Chicago, IL

WHEN: Feb. 24