Chicago Giving Away 1-Day Passes to Lollapalooza as COVID Vaccine Incentive

The city of Chicago is giving away 1,200 one-day passes to Lollapalooza to people who get vaccinated against COVID-19 at one of four select vaccination sites on Saturday.

Each of the four sites will give out passes for a specific day of the music festival, the city announced Tuesday. The sites and their corresponding days are:

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Wilbur Wright College: passes for Thursday, July 29

Richard J. Daley College: passes for Friday, July 30

Kennedy King College: passes for Saturday, July 31

Malcolm X College: passes for Sunday, August 1

In order to get a free Lollapalooza ticket, those getting vaccinated must make an appointment here. The city noted that only confirmed appointments will be accepted at each site, advising those who sign up to check that their appointment has moved from "pending" to "confirmed" ahead of their appointment.

All four sites will be administering the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, with appointments only available to Chicagoans ages 18 and older.

Each of the vaccination sites will also be "transformed into a Lollapalooza experience" on Saturday with DJs playing music from artists performing at the festival as well as giveaways, the city says.

Those who get vaccinated on "Lolla Day" will also receive entry to a free show featuring an unnamed Lollapalooza artist at the House of Blues on July 10, where the Lollapalooza passes will be available for pickup. In order to get their passes, attendees must bring their CDC vaccination card as well as a matching photo ID to the House of Blues.

The city said individuals who are already vaccinated against COVID-19 are also eligible for free one-day passes, noting that a link will be posted on the Chicago Department of Public Health's website and social media channels on Sunday.

The Lollapalooza vaccine promotion was announced at the same time Chicago officials also opened the city's in-home COVID vaccination program, previously only available for seniors, to all residents ages 12 and up, with $50 GrubHub gift cards to be given as an incentive for that program.

Residents can register to get vaccinated with either Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson at home on the city’s website or by calling (312) 746-4835. Appointments are available immediately and the gift card distribution will begin June 28.

The incentives come as officials in the city and across the nation shift their vaccination strategies away from things like mass vaccination sites to a more targeted, hyperlocal approach to reach populations who have not yet been vaccinated or may be reluctant.

Illinois launched a vaccine lottery last week similar to those in other states, with $10 million total available to win in weekly drawings.