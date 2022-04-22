Chicago Gas Giveaway: Rules and What to Know About Willie Wilson's Saturday Event

Long lines are expected at Chicago-area gas stations on Saturday as mayoral candidate Dr. Willie Wilson holds his third gas giveaway, providing $1 million in free gas to residents.

Wilson's third gas giveaway will take place both in Chicago and around several surrounding suburbs, including Dolton, Hillside, Cicero and more, according to a list of locations provided by the Dr. Willie Wilson Foundation and the Office of Emergency Management and Communications.

Here's what you should know:

When is the Gas Giveaway Taking Place?

The giveaway will start Saturday at 7 a.m. at over 30 different gas stations around the city and suburbs, according to Wilson and OEMC.

Which Gas Stations Are Participating?

As things stand on Wednesday, there are 16 gas stations in the city of Chicago that are participating, along with 15 suburban stations.

Chicago Stations:

Amoco – 7201 N. Clark St.

Enter on Touhy, exit on Clark

BP – 7601 S. South Chicago

Enter and exit on South Chicago

BP – 101 N. Western Ave.

Enter on Western, exit on Washington

BP – 5201 W. Jackson Blvd.

Enter on Jackson, exit on Laramie

Citgo – 1345 N. Pulaski Rd.

Enter on Pulaski, exit on Grand

Clark – 1952 W. Garfield Blvd.

Enter on Garfield, exit on Damen

GoLo – 1958 W. 47th St.

Enter on 47th, exit on Damen

Marathon – 340 Sacramento Blvd.

Enter on Sacramento, exit on Van Buren

Mobil – 2801 S. Pulaski Rd.

Enter on Pulaski, exit on 28th

Shell – 5230 S. Western Ave.

Enter on Western, exit on Western

Super Save – 48 E. Garfield Blvd.

Enter on 55th, exit on Wabash

Super Save – 6659 S. Halsted

Enter on Marquette, exit on Halsted

Super Save – 11100 S. State St.

Enter on State, exit on State

BP – 603 S. Independence Blvd.

Enter on Independence, exit on Harrison

The RUOX – 7051 S. Western Ave.

Enter on 71st, exit on Western

The following was listed solely by the Office of Emergency Management and Communications:

Amoco – 4402 W. Roosevelt Rd.

Enter on Kostner, exit on Roosevelt

Suburban Locations:

Berkeley – 5630 St. Charles Rd. (Shell)

Broadview – 1811 S. 17th Ave. (BP)

Burbank – 5149 W. 79th St. (BP)

Calumet Park – 11900 S. Marshfield Ave. (Citgo)

Cicero – 5800 E. Cermak Rd. (Mobil)

Country Club Hills – 18280 Crawford (Falcon)

Dolton – 667 E. Sibley (BP)

Evanston – 1950 Green Bay Rd. (Mobil)

Hillside – 4804 Butterfield Rd. (Shell)

Maywood – 101 W. Madison St. (Super Save)

Northlake – 300 E. North Ave. (Sav-A-Stop)

Oak Park – 6129 W. North Ave. (Shell)

Schiller Park – 9340 Irving Park Rd. (Phillips 66)

Tinley Park – 16701 Oak Park Ave. (BP)

University Park – 450 S. Cicero (BP)

What Are the Traffic Guidelines and Restrictions?

Residents will be unable to line up prior to 7 a.m. for the giveaway.

As with previous giveaways, motorists will receive a sticker to indicate their spot in line. OEMC said that all vehicles must have a sticker to receive free gas, and that additional details would be available at the listed locations.

Police and other workers will be positioned to help direct traffic around the sites, OEMC noted.

How Long Will the Giveaway Last?

According to a release from OEMC, the giveaway at Chicago locations is expected to last about 4-5 hours and serve approximately 400 cars at each gas station.

Is This Part of Chicago's Proposed Free Gas Card Program?

Wilson's gas giveaway is unrelated.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot last month a proposed "Chicago Moves" initiative, which would will issue up to 50,000 pre-loaded gas cards worth $150 each, which will be distributed to residents through a lottery system, Lightfoot said in a press conference.

The plan passed a committee meeting Wednesday and is one step closer to becoming reality. If given the go-ahead by the full City Council on April 27, Chicago residents next week can start applying for the cards.

Who is Willie Wilson?

Wilson, a well-known businessman and philanthropist that has previously run for elected office in numerous elections, jumped into the 2023 Chicago mayoral race on April 11 with a $5 million contribution to himself and a burst of goodwill generated by his gas giveaways.

It will be the third time Wilson has given away gas in recent weeks. He twice held gas giveaways in March, including $1 million worth through about 50 stations in and around the city.

Three years ago, Wilson won 13 of 18 Black wards, finishing fourth overall with 10.6 percent of the vote. In the runoff, Lori Lightfoot won all of those wards — and all 50 wards citywide —after Wilson endorsed her over County Board President Toni Preckwinkle.

With a burst of good will generated by his $1.2 million gas giveaways, millionaire businessman Willie Wilson on Monday joined the race to send Mayor Lori Lightfoot into political retirement. NBC 5’s Mary Ann Ahern reports.