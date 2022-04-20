Free Chicago Gas Card Legislature Narrowly Passes City Council Committee

Free gas and public transit cards in Chicago are one step closer to becoming a reality, as a City Council budget committee passed the ordinance on Wednesday in a 15-12 vote.

Chicago residents can begin applying for the cards on April 27, which is also the day slated for a full City Council vote, according to Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

According to the "Chicago Moves" initiative, the city will issue up to 50,000 pre-loaded gas cards worth $150 each, which will be distributed to residents through a lottery system, Lightfoot has said in a press conference.

The city will also issue 100,000 pre-loaded cards worth $50 each for public transit.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Applications are limited to one per household. To be eligible to receive one, applicants must:

Be a resident of Chicago

Be at least 18 years old

Have a current and valid city sticker with correct mailing information for their vehicle

Bring in a household income at or below 100% of the Area Median Income

According to Chicago data, the median income for a family of four is $93,200.

Lightfoot also plans to reserve 75% of gas cards for residents of South and West Side neighborhoods defined as “high-mobility hardship."

Cards will be distributed starting in May to waves of 10,000 city residents.

Chicago Businessman Willie Wilson, who has announced he has entered the 2023 race for mayor, recently gave away $1.2 million in gas cards and called Lightfoot's plan a “political stunt.”

There is a suburban gas giveaway for seniors scheduled for Tuesday in North Chicago at Bloom Township Center. Here are the details:

Time: 9 a.m. - 1p.m.

9 a.m. - 1p.m. Where: Bloom Township Center, 425 S. Halsted, Chicago Heights

Bloom Township Center, 425 S. Halsted, Chicago Heights Contact: 708-754-9400

708-754-9400 Eligibility: In order to qualify, seniors have to be a resident of Bloom Township, 65 years of age or older, present a valid state ID or driver’s License, and current mail with matching address. The Senior Gas Relief Program is designed to assist seniors with the financial demand of the increased cost of gasoline.

As of Tuesday, the national average price for a regular gallon of gas is $4.114, according to AAA. In Illinois, the average price for a regular gallon of gas is slightly higher, at $4.370. That's down a bit from a month ago, when Illinois' average gas gallon cost $4.518.