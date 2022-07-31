Chicago Forecast: Warmer Conditions With Possibility of Sprinkles On Tap for Sunday

Chicago started Sunday off with sunshine as overnight clouds moved out of the area.

Clouds, however, could find their way back in the afternoon, bringing with them the possibility of some moisture. Rather than heavy rainfall, the NBC 5 Storm Team said only a couple sprinkles may fall.

Chicago is expected to reach highs in the mid-to-upper 80s. In the evening, readings may drop to the 60s and be cooler near the lakeside.

On Monday, there may be a slight chance of showers and storms, as moisture tries to work its way through the area. Temperatures are expected to start warm before cooling down in the afternoon.

Tuesday could be dry, with sunny and cooler conditions in the low 80s.

Temperatures could climb to the 90s on Wednesday. Late evening storms can be expected in the area.

On Thursday, chances of showers and thunderstorms will persist, with the temperatures possibly dropping back to the mid 80s.

Friday, Saturday and Sunday should be warm and sunny.