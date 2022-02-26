Chicago Forecast: Sunny But Breezy, Chilly Start to the Weekend

Though Chicagoans will see plenty of sun, cool temperatures and winds are in store to kick off the weekend.

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, Saturday will be mostly sunny and breezy with temperatures starting in the upper teens and making their way to the low 30s.

Sunday will likely warm up with highs in the upper 30s, near 40 degrees, forecast models show, which is actually closer to the average for this time of year.

Temperatures will likely remain in the 40-degree range to start the work week from Monday through Wednesday before dipping back into the mid-30s on Thursday.

The next chance for rain comes on Friday with some showers across the Chicago area, with an even better chance arriving Saturday next weekend.