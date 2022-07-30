Chicago Forecast: Partly Sunny, Warm Conditions Expected Saturday

As the weekend starts, the Chicago area is expected to pass Saturday over with dry, warm weather.

Chicago will likely have a partly sunny cast, with highs in the mid 80s, and be cooler near the lakeside, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team.

Sunday should follow suit, with mostly sunny and warm conditions expected in the area. Chicago could see highs in the mid 80s, while the lakeside remains cooler.

Rain and higher temperatures could be expected throughout the week.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

By Monday, chances of showers and thunderstorms may drift into the area, with temperatures expected to sit in the upper 80s.

Tuesday could be dry, with sunny and cooler conditions in the low 80s.

Temperatures should rise to reach the 90s on Wednesday and Thursday. Wednesday is expected to be dry, while there will be chances of showers and thunderstorms Thursday.