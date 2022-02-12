Chicago Forecast: Partly Sunny, Cold With a Chance for Flurries

The weekend has been off to a cold start in Chicago.

Remaining partly sunny throughout the day, flurries are expected later on Saturday as temperatures work from the teens up to around 20 degrees, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team.

La Porte County in Indiana is under a winter weather advisory until 7 p.m. for lake-effect snow, the National Weather Service announced.

Sunday morning, the Chicago area has a chance for some flurries or light snow showers south and west of the city.

Temperatures may not even reach 20 degrees Sunday, with a current high of 19 degrees expected, the latest forecast models show.

The work week should warm up to start, with highs in the low 30s Monday, the upper 30s Tuesday and near 50 degrees Wednesday.

Another chance for some snow comes Monday and then again on Thursday, with rain expected on Wednesday amid warmer temperatures.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

By the end of the week, temperatures are expected to drop again into the upper 20s and low 30s, leading into the weekend.