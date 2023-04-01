Chicago Forecast: Much Cooler, Cloudy Skies and Possible Wintry Mix in the Morning

After significant storms backed by wind gusts over 80 miles per hour in some spots swept through the Chicago area on Friday afternoon and evening, a drastic difference is now in store Saturday in the aftermath of yesterday's severe weather.

While high temperatures on Friday reached well into the 60s, marking the first day of the year with a 60+ degree high, Chicago-area residents are waking up to dreary skies and temperatures in the mid 30s.

A mix of snow and rain showers is possible in parts of the area in the late morning hours, though with temperatures not expected to climb out of the low 40s on Saturday, no accumulation is expected.

While the severe weather threat that dominated much of Friday has moved past the Chicago area, strong winds have stuck around for the start of the weekend.

Gusts up to 40 miles per hour are possible, which could cause some travel complications, particularly for drivers of heavier vehicles.

For much of the day, northwest winds at 20 to 30 miles per hour are expected, with winds at their most prevalent from the morning to the mid-to-late afternoon hours.

Temperatures are then forecasted to fall back into the mid 30s by the overnight hours, with readings below freezing expected in some parts of the Chicago area.

Despite the cold overnight temperatures, Sunday figures to be a much more pleasant day, with a mix of sunshine and clouds expected alongside highs in the mid 50s.

Strong winds are anticipated on Sunday as well, with 15 to 25 mile per hour winds and occasional gusts that could exceed 25 miles per hour.

Although 60-degree highs are possible to start next week, it will once again likely be alongside rain, with another chance of severe thunderstorms currently being monitored for this coming Tuesday.