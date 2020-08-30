Chicago Forecast: Mostly Sunny Skies, Pleasant Temperatures Expected Sunday

Sunday is shaping up to be another pleasant day in the Chicago area, with seasonable temperatures and mostly sunny skies dominating the forecast for the weekend’s final day.

According to current forecast models, mostly sunny skies will kick off the day, although some fair-weather clouds are possible later in the afternoon. Either way, the area will see plenty of sunshine, giving area residents a wonderful reprieve from the hot and humid conditions that dominated last week.

Temperatures will be slightly cooler than Saturday, settling into the mid-to-upper 70s throughout the region.

In fact, those temperatures are likely going to stick around for several days, with highs perhaps climbing back into the low-80s by Tuesday or Wednesday, according to extended forecast models.

The important thing to note is that things will remain dry for the start of the work week, but there is a chance of rain potentially looming on Tuesday.