Chicago Forecast: Cloudy Skies and Cool, Breezy Conditions

Temperatures will continue to feel seasonal this weekend following a big cooldown earlier this week, with highs in the upper 30s forecasted for Saturday.

Overcast skies are expected to stick around for the day, with northwest winds ranging from 10 to 20 mph. While no major precipitation is expected Saturday, some early flurries or snow showers are possible throughout much of Northern Illinois.

Though many northern counties may see snowflakes falling early Saturday, the latest forecast from the NBC 5 Storm Team suggests this will not be an accumulating event.

Remaining flurries and snow showers are anticipated to dissipate by the late afternoon and early evening hours. Temperatures are expected to hit highs in the upper 30s by the late afternoon, before dropping to a nighttime low in the mid 20s.

With another night of freezing temperatures ahead, any plants leftover outside should be taken in for the season.

Conditions will be pretty similar to close out the weekend on Sunday, though some sunshine will return alongside cool temperatures that will also mostly hover in the upper 30s. Precipitation is not expected on Sunday, and northwest winds will continue at similar speeds.

While major precipitation may evade the Chicago area this weekend, a system of cold air alongside a wintry mix is expected to move in from the south, causing likely rain and snow showers across the Chicago area that could last into Wednesday.

Over one inch of accumulation is expected at many points across the Chicago area, with closer to two inches possible in the western and south suburbs.

A mostly dry week is expected after that, though temperatures are expected to continue to fall. Current forecast models suggest an exceptionally brisk Friday and Saturday next week, with lows potentially dropping into the teens on Friday.