Chicago Forecast: Bright skies and cooler temperatures as unseasonable warmth ends

After two spring-like days where temperatures approached and even tied record highs in Chicago, some of the seasonal norms move back into the area on Saturday as the weekend gets underway.

A morning mixture of clouds and sunshine is expected to turn to mostly sunshine by the later morning and early afternoon hours, as temperatures are likely to rise from the mid 30s to the lower 40s.

Much of the sunshine is likely to stick around until the late afternoon, where cloud cover will move back in leading to a partly cloudy evening with temperatures dropping back into the upper 20s.

Similar conditions are expected on Sunday, albeit with more cloud cover. Super Bowl Sunday is likely to bring a mix of clouds and sunshine, with those in the Chicago area likely seeing some sunlight in the later afternoon as kickoff time approaches.

Dry conditions are anticipated on both days, with winds playing a minor factor on Saturday, with west-northwest breezes at 10 to 15 miles per hour.

The Chicago area is not likely to see precipitation until later this upcoming week, where a low chance of rain showers is forecasted for both Wednesday and Thursday.

Though much of the cooldown has already happened, high temperatures will likely continue to drop, with highs back into the 30s by Thursday and Friday.

Despite the cooldown and a brutal cold snap in January, this winter has shown remarkable warmth in the Chicago area.

Measuring the meteorological winter from Dec. 1 to present, 2023-24 is currently the sixth-warmest winter in Chicago history to date, and the warmest since 1931-32.