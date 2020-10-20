Chicago FOP

Chicago FOP Offices Closed Due to COVID-19

The offices of the Chicago Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 7 were closed because of COVID-19.

“Due to COVID-19 related issues, the FOP offices will be closed until further notice,” read a message on the FOP Lodge 7’s website posted Monday.

FOP president John Catanzara could not be reached for comment on the closure of the police union’s headquarters at 1412 W. Washington Blvd. It wasn’t immediately clear whether any cases were reported in the building.

“Please be advised the Lodge is taking every precaution necessary to ensure our staff and members are protected,” the message read.

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

