Chicago FOP Leader Drafts Letter to President Trump, Asking for Federal Help to Combat Violence

The president of Chicago's Fraternal Order of Police has drafted a letter to President Trump requesting federal help in combating the city's gun violence problem.

In the letter posted to Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 7's Facebook page Saturday evening, FOP President John Catanzara said "Mayor Lightfoot has proved to be a complete failure who is either unwilling or unable to maintain law and order here."

"I would be willing to sit down anytime and discuss ideas about how we can bring civility back to the streets of Chicago," Catanzara went on to say. "These politicians are failing the good men and women of this city and the police department."

The union president, a vocal supporter of President Trump, added he has "proudly and repeatedly" spoke in the Chicago City Hall chamber wearing his Trump 45 gear.

President Trump himself has often been a critic of Chicago's violence epidemic and leadership.

As recently as Monday, the president criticized the city once again, saying Chicago is "worse than Afghanistan" or any war zone that the U.S. is in, according to Forbes.

In June, the president sent a letter to Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker calling on them to "urge action on the devastating violence in Chicago."

"Your lack of leadership on this important issue continues to fail the people you have sworn to protect," the letter read. "I am concerned it is another example of your lack of commitment to the vulnerable citizens who are victims of this violence and a lack of respect for the men and women in law enforcement."

On Friday, Lightfoot referred to the above mentioned letter, calling it a "litany of nonsense."

"If you really wanted to help the city, let's start with the fact that you would weigh in, Mr. President, on common sense... gun reform," she said. "It makes no sense that people from Chicago can go across the border to Indiana and buy military grade weapons and bring them back to our city and kill our children."