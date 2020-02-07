Person Arrested in Shooting of Chicago Firefighter

A person of interest has been arrested for the shooting of a Chicago firefighter in the Albany Park neighborhood on the city's Northwest Side, police said Friday.

The shooting happened just after 1 a.m. Sunday in the 3300 block of W. Wilson Ave. The 36-year-old firefighter was responding to a car fire when an "unknown offender" began firing shots, authorities said.

One of those shots ultimately struck the firefighter in the left leg. He was then taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in fair condition, according to police.

CFD officials said Sunday they didn't believe the firefighter was targeted. On Friday, night Chicago Police Dept. Spokesman Anthony Guglielmi tweeted that additional details will be available after detectives complete interviews.

Police plan to release additional information at a news conference Saturday morning.