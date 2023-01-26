‘Chicago Fire' Star Taylor Kinney Taking Break From Hit Show: Reports

One of the stars of the hit NBC series "Chicago Fire," Taylor Kinney, will reportedly be taking a break from the show.

According to multiple reports, Kinney, who plays Kelly Severide on the Dick Wolf series, is taking a leave of absence, with a source close to the matter telling Variety the break is due to a personal matter. Deadline was the first to report the news.

Kinney has been a staple on the show since its debut in 2012. He has also made appearances in other "One Chicago" shows, including "Chicago P.D." and "Chicago Med."

While it's unclear how long his departure will last, Kinney's absence will certainly be felt after his longtime co-star also left the show in 2021.

Jesse Spencer, who played Matt Casey on the show, departed from the show in October 2021, but came back for a special appearance in the Season 10 finale last spring. Other "One Chicago" shows have also seen major character losses recently, including "Chicago PD," who left the show in Season 10.

News of Kinney's leave comes just days after the show released a new interview with the star, where he revealed behind-the-scenes details on his start as Severide.

“My first audition for 'Chicago Fire'? I was in the circuit of auditioning a lot, so I was decent at it. I remember never having any anxiety. I was excited about it, and then you kind of leave it up to the powers that be,” he said. “It went well, and 10 years later I’m still here bugging you through your televisions while you fold laundry."

In a July interview with Us Weekly, Kinney acknowledged his love of the show and said he was "excited for Season 11."

"It’s never lost on me how special it is to be a part of something with the longevity this has," he told the publication. "It’s a testament to [show creator] Dick Wolf and the team of people he puts together. We just wrapped Season 10; that says something."

The next "One Chicago" premiere is set for Feb. 15.