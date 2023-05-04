Chicago Fire Department Respond to High-Rise Apartment Fire in South Shore

The Chicago Fire Department is responding to a fire at a high rise apartment in the city's South Shore neighborhood.
According to a 9:50 a.m. tweet from the fire department, a fire was reported on the 10th and 11th floors of a building at 6730 South Shore Drive. Officials later confirmed the fire began in a unit on the 10th floor.
Photos and video from the scene show flames and large plumes of black smoke billowing out of at least one of the units.
At 9:55 a.m., officials reported that fire was under control and extinguished on the 10th floor, and that crews were conducting searches inside apartments.
"Heavy smoke conditions," the tweet continued.
CFD later tweeted that the fire had been put out. No injuries were reported.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.