Chicago Fire Department

Chicago Fire Department Respond to High-Rise Apartment Fire in South Shore

No injuries were reported, CFD says

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Chicago Fire Department is responding to a fire at a high rise apartment in the city's South Shore neighborhood.

According to a 9:50 a.m. tweet from the fire department, a fire was reported on the 10th and 11th floors of a building at 6730 South Shore Drive. Officials later confirmed the fire began in a unit on the 10th floor.

Photos and video from the scene show flames and large plumes of black smoke billowing out of at least one of the units.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

At 9:55 a.m., officials reported that fire was under control and extinguished on the 10th floor, and that crews were conducting searches inside apartments.

"Heavy smoke conditions," the tweet continued.

Local

Flower Moon

When Is the Next Full Moon? ‘Flower Moon' Set to Rise in May

chicago concerts

Live Nation Concert Week: How to Get $25 Tickets to Big Concerts in Chicago Area

CFD later tweeted that the fire had been put out. No injuries were reported.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

This article tagged under:

Chicago Fire Department
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us