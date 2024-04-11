Got a sweet tooth? The festival for all things chocolate will return to a quaint Chicago suburb in May.

Chocolate Fest, a festival themed entirely around sweets and chocolate, will take place for 2024 May 17 through 19 at 145 Old McHenry Rd. in downtown Long Grove, according to a press release.

The fest will transform the historic downtown into a giant, interactive chocolate factory for Chocolate Fest, event organizers said, with businesses offering interactive experiences like chocolate and wine pairings and tastings, candy-making demonstrations and more.

The festival will feature live music, carnival rides, throwback games, chocolate pie eating contests, chocolate arts crafts and more, according to the release -- but the highlight, of course, is the chocolate.

"Above anything else, Chocolate Fest is known for its diverse selection of cuisine made with or dipped in chocolate," organizers said in the release, noting that food in the past has included "chocolate donuts, chocolate covered strawberries, chocolate cupcakes, cake pops, cocoa bombs, chocolate truffles, chocolate croissants, chocolate eclairs, chocolate macarons, hand-dipped fine chocolates, chocolate covered funnel cakes, chocolate popcorn, chocolate cotton candy, frozen hot chocolate, and much more."

Guests can attend the festival from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m. on May 17, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on May 18 and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on May 19.

There will be live music from local musicians throughout the festival:

Friday, May 17

4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.: Abby Karecki Band

6:30 p.m. to 8:20 p.m.: PettyKings

9 p.m. to 11 p.m.: KennyLive

Saturday, May 18

2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.: InFunktious

4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.: Fearless: Tribute to Taylor Swift

6:30 p.m. to 8:20 p.m.: Ultrabeat

9 p.m. to 11 p.m.: Sixteen Candles

Sunday, May 19

1:30 p.m. to 3:20 p.m.: Daniel Cronson Band

4 p.m. to 6 p.m.: Simply Billy / Simply Elton

Tickets for the event begin at $5 per day or $10 for a 3-day pass. Tickets can be purchased online in advance.

Themed rides ticketing has three options. 18 tickets are offered for $20, 4 tickets are offered for $5 and during select times, listed on the event website, riders can receive unlimited rides when they pay $32 for a wristband.