Chicago Farmers' Markets Are Officially Open

It’s officially farmers’ market season.

As various markets hit the streets of Chicago, the city is commemorating the time of year with a celebration at Daley Plaza City Market, the city’s longest running market, on Thursday.

An opening ceremony will kick off at noon with remarks from Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events First Deputy Commissioner Jennifer Johnson Washington, Illinois Farmers Market Association Executive Director Janie Maxwell and more.

Following the keynote speakers, DJ Janesita will play live music as shoppers stroll through the market at 12:45 p.m.

Produce, flowers, baked goods and locally-made crafts will stow the stands of the 36 vendors at the market.

The market, which sits at 50 W. Washington St., will run from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Thursday throughout Oct. 27.

Maxwell Street Market, Green City Market, Division Street Market are also open for the season, but more are set to debut at later dates this summer. To view a full schedule of city markets, click here.

Established and budding vendors are hitting the Maxwell Street Market through Dec. 18, bringing both artistic and cultural vibrancy to the city.

The festival is a long-standing Chicago tradition enriched with crafts, resale houseware and clothing, live music and street food.

Shoppers can head to the market — which is stationed at 800 S. Desplaines St. — from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays.

Green City Market has locations in Lincoln Park and the West Loop. The market is open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays throughout Nov. 19.

Division Street City Market will store its stands with crepes, wildflower honey, cheeses and other fresh produce this season.

The market is from 7 a.m. until noon Saturdays until Oct. 29, and can be found at 100 W. Division St.

In partnership with non-profit organization Experimental Station, the city will be continuing its Link Up Illinois program, which allows SNAP and Link holders to be credited up to $25 per card swipe at various markets. Full detailed explanations on the benefits can be found on the organization’s website.