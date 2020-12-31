Chicago Faith Leaders to Hold Anti-Violence March Down Michigan Avenue Thursday

Chicago faith leaders announced they will hold an march down Michigan Avenue Thursday to condemn city violence.

At noon, Rev. Michael Pfleger, pastor at St. Sabina Church, will be joined by Rev. Jesse Jackson, Chicago faith leader, and Purpose Over Pain for a silent march down Michigan Avenue starting at Tribune Plaza.

According to a release, marchers will carry Chicago flags with bullet holes and blood dripping from them to condemn the more than 700 homicides throughout the city during 2020.

“While our city has been aggressively focused on the virus of Covid-19, as we should, we have ignored the virus of violence reaching numbers greater than years past. We will not and must not let this violence become normalized while our children’s blood flows and mother’s cries fill our streets," Pfleger said.

Over the past year, 4,115 people have been shot in Chicago, according to the Chicago Tribune, which is 1,412 more than 2019.

The Tribune reported that 768 people have been killed in Chicago this year, which is 252 more than 2019.