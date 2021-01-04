Chicago COVID-19 Vaccine Map: See Where People Have Been Vaccinated by ZIP Code

Which parts of Chicago have seen the most vaccinations against the coronavirus? The city is sharing public data on COVID-19 vaccine doses administered each day, sorted by ZIP code.

The ZIP code that has seen the most vaccinations as of Monday is 60622 on the Near West Side, according to the city's data, which says 1,815 first doses of the vaccine have been administered to residents of that area.

After that, 1,801 residents of the 60657 ZIP code on the North Side have received their first doses of the vaccine, while 1,708 residents of the 60611 ZIP code on the Near North Side have gotten their first shots.

You can see how many people have been vaccinated in each of Chicago's ZIP codes, as well as what percentage of the population that is, in the map below.

Health officials have said phase 1A of the city's vaccination plan, focused on health care workers and long-term care facility residents, could potentially last through February before expanding to frontline essential workers and residents over the age of 75 in phase 1B.