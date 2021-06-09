Chicago Couple Hopes 4th Time is the Charm After Pandemic Disrupted Wedding Plans

A Chicago couple who has had to put their wedding off on several different occasions is finally ready to tie the knot as the coronavirus pandemic winds down.

Brian and Andrew, a Chicago couple who affectionately call themselves “Brandy” on their save the dates, have made and rescinded three announcements to friends and family, but they’re hoping the fourth time will be the charm as the city and state move beyond COVID restrictions.

“Our wedding got pushed back three times, so we’re very excited to have it this October,” Andrew Wagner said.

“We thought we were only going to quarantine for two weeks. Well, two weeks turned into a year and change,” Brian Stoudemire added.

The couple says their West Loop venue was understanding, but CDC and city guidelines made planning difficult for two out of state families to celebrate the couple’s love.

“The venue was very flexible, but had to depend on the city and not knowing where the city was going to be that month,” Wagner said.

The West Loop venue where they will have the wedding is equally excited to have them and all their guests in attendance, and is hopeful about the direction of the city as COVID restrictions are eased.

“We’re blessed to have this beautiful space and location, and now we can show it off again,” David Schwartz, the executive chef at Formento’s, said.