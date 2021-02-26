chicago events

Chicago Could See Usual Outdoor Events, Concerts This Summer

Mayor Lori Lightfoot has requested city departments make available any resources that could be necessary for summer events

Lollapalooza
Daniel Boczarski/Redferns

As coronavirus numbers continue to drop and more Illinoisans receive the COVID-19 vaccine, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has instructed city departments to gear up for the possibility of summer events, which could include large concerts and festivals.

In a statement, the mayor's office said, as of Friday, the city isn't formally planning or permitting events. However, officials are hopeful "some events that align with health guidelines" may be possible later in the year, signaling the hope for a somewhat normal summer.

As a result, Lightfoot has requested city departments make available any resources that could be necessary.

City officials haven't provided information on potential dates for events or what the preparations might entail.

A Chicago Police Department spokeswoman said "as always, and in years past," CPD prepares for major summer events throughout the city.

Operational plans and resources will be strategically in place and preparations will be made, she added.

While vaccinations have increased and eligibility has been expanded, Illinois remains in Phase 4 of the state's reopening plan. When asked about the timeline for entering Phase 5, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Thursday we're not there yet, adding the state needs to get closer to reaching herd immunity.

This article tagged under:

chicago eventsChicago Coronaviruschicago summer events
