Chicago Could See Hottest Day of the Year So Far Saturday

Chicago may experience its hottest day of the year so far on Saturday.

Temps could hit 87 degrees on Saturday, surpassing Thursday and Friday’s high of 86 degrees recorded at O’Hare, according to the National Weather Service.

Those temps are well above the average of about 73 degrees for this late in May, the weather service said.

A brief cool down may be in store Sunday, as the city could see temperatures in the low 80s during the day and in the mid 50s at night, the weather service said. Scattered showers are also possible.

But temps are expected to climb back up during the work week. Temps Monday and Tuesday could rise to the upper 80s, the weather service said.

There’s also a chance the Chicago area could see some thunderstorms from Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, the weather service said.

