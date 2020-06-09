Chicago City Markets Will Go On This Summer. Here’s the Schedule

NOTE: Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is set to hold a live update at 1 p.m. CST. Stream it live in the player above
Chicago City Markets will go on this summer despite the cancellation of many major seasonal events like Lollapalooza and the Taste of Chicago, city officials said Tuesday.
All permitted special events through Labor Day were canceled, but the City Markets remain an "essential business," officials said.
Local
Most of Chicago's City Markets will open in June and July "to increase neighborhood access to fresh and healthy food."
Here's a look at the 2020 Chicago City Markets schedule:
- Division Street City Market (30 W. Division St.), June–October
- West Humboldt Park City Market (3601 W. Chicago Ave.), June–October
- Austin Town Hall City Market (5610 W. Lake St.), July–September
- Bronzeville City Market (4700 S. King Dr.), July–September
- Englewood City Market (1219 W. 76th St.), July–September
- LaFollette Park City Market (1333 N. Laramie Ave.), July–September
- Printers Row City Market (700 S. Dearborn St.), July–October
- Pullman Market City Market (11100 S. Cottage Grove Ave.), July–October
- Roseland City Market (139 W. 109th St., Lavizzo Elem.), August–October
- TENTATIVE: Daley Plaza City Market (50 W. Washington St.)
- TENTATIVE: Federal Plaza City Market (50 W. Adams St.)
Millennium Park also plans to reopen in mid-June with "limited in-person programming" and Navy Pier will reopen Wednesday.