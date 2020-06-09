Chicago City Markets Will Go On This Summer. Here’s the Schedule

NOTE: Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is set to hold a live update at 1 p.m. CST. Stream it live in the player above

Chicago City Markets will go on this summer despite the cancellation of many major seasonal events like Lollapalooza and the Taste of Chicago, city officials said Tuesday.

All permitted special events through Labor Day were canceled, but the City Markets remain an "essential business," officials said.

Most of Chicago's City Markets will open in June and July "to increase neighborhood access to fresh and healthy food."

Here's a look at the 2020 Chicago City Markets schedule:

Division Street City Market (30 W. Division St.), June–October

West Humboldt Park City Market (3601 W. Chicago Ave.), June–October

Austin Town Hall City Market (5610 W. Lake St.), July–September

Bronzeville City Market (4700 S. King Dr.), July–September

Englewood City Market (1219 W. 76th St.), July–September

LaFollette Park City Market (1333 N. Laramie Ave.), July–September

Printers Row City Market (700 S. Dearborn St.), July–October

Pullman Market City Market (11100 S. Cottage Grove Ave.), July–October

Roseland City Market (139 W. 109th St., Lavizzo Elem.), August–October

TENTATIVE: Daley Plaza City Market (50 W. Washington St.)

TENTATIVE: Federal Plaza City Market (50 W. Adams St.)

Millennium Park also plans to reopen in mid-June with "limited in-person programming" and Navy Pier will reopen Wednesday.