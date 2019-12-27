Chicago Christmas Tree Recycling Starts Jan. 4

Chicago residents, starting Jan. 4, you'll be able to say goodbye to your Christmas tree by dropping them off at one of several locations throughout the city.

Tree corrals will be set up at 25 designated Chicago Park District locations for drop-offs through Jan. 18, according to a news release.

Make sure to remove all ornaments, lights and tinsel before dropping trees off for recycling. Also, trees should be removed from any bags prior to being placed in the corrals.

Trees will be recycled into mulch, which will be available to residents for free at certain locations starting Jan. 6.

Click here to find a tree recycling site in your neighborhood.