Chicago Black Restaurant Week Starts Sunday

Chicago Black Restaurant Week starts Feb. 7 with more than one hundred participating restaurants.

Chicago Black Restaurant Week was designed to celebrate food and beverage businesses owned by Black people in the Chicago area and surrounding suburbs. 2021 marks its sixth year and the annual event is taking place for two weeks until Feb. 21.

In 2015, founder Lauran Smith decided that African American businesses needed their own week of support, "allowing everyone to get a chance to taste the goodness in the community, where these businesses will share discounts on items of their choosing."

Before Black Chicago Restaurant Week, Dr. Carter G. Woodson created "Negro History Week" which fell during the second week of February to celebrate the accomplishments of Black people in history. Smith decided to honor Woodson's legacy by holding CBRW during the second week as well.

The event website has a full list of participating restaurants.