Chicago Bears Join Fortnite With Bears-Themed Map

By Ryan Taylor

The Chicago Bears are officially a part of the Fortnite world. 

The Bears have a unique map special to the club. Check out the video of the map. 

The map seems to have some resonance with Chicago. The map is surrounded by expressways and the video shows what looks like the Chicago River passing under a bridge. The characters themselves wear Bears' gear. 

The code for the island is 2685-2461-5614. 

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.

