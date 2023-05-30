Chicago Bears join Fortnite with Bears-themed map originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Bears are officially a part of the Fortnite world.

The Bears have a unique map special to the club. Check out the video of the map.

#DaBears are comin' to @FortniteGame!



Drop in to the all new Bears-themed map with island code 2685-2461-5614 pic.twitter.com/rr4Ol1GsfB — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) May 30, 2023

The map seems to have some resonance with Chicago. The map is surrounded by expressways and the video shows what looks like the Chicago River passing under a bridge. The characters themselves wear Bears' gear.

The code for the island is 2685-2461-5614.

