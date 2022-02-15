Chicago Auto Show Dates, Tickets: Here's What to Know

This weekend marks the last chance to take a look at luxury vehicles inside McCormick Place at the popular Chicago Auto Show.

As part of the 114th annual auto exposition, a range of vehicles are being showcased, including domestic and imported passenger cars and trucks; sport utility vehicles; and experimental or concept cars.

Here's what to know about the Chicago Auto Show:

When is the Auto Show?

The Chicago Auto Show will continue this week, Feb. 15 through Feb. 20 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Feb. 21 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Where is the Auto Show Located?

The show is located at the McCormick Place, which can be found at 2301 S. King Dr. in South Loop.

McCormick Place offers on-site parking, for those who choose to drive, in lots A, B and C. Public transportation is also available near the venue.

How Much Do Tickets Cost?

Here are the ticket prices for the auto show:

Adults: $15

Seniors: $10

Children ages 4 to 12: $10

Children under age 3: Free

Tickets are available for purchase in advance or onsite, according to the website. Once a ticket has been scanned, it cannot be scanned again. However, guests are able to leave and re-enter the show with a hand stamp.

What Are the COVID Requirements at the Auto Show?

Based on guidance from Chicago health officials, the auto show requires all attendees age 2 and older to wear a mask over the nose and mouth.

Proof of COVID vaccination will not be required to enter the event. However, guests will need to show vaccine proof to enter any areas designated to eating and drinking.

Can You Ride Vehicles Inside the Auto Show?

Yes, the Chicago Auto Show allows for all attendees to ride as passengers with professional drivers on designated tracks inside the show room, the website said.

Guests can personally get behind the wheel during certain outdoor test drive opportunities. There's no age limit to ride, but guests must be at least 42 inches tall.

There is no additional fee to ride or drive the vehicles.