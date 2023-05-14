Crime and Courts

10 Armed Robberies Reported Within 30-Minute Span Across Hermosa and Humboldt Park: Chicago Police

In each incident, the suspects exited a grey Hyundai Elantra, approached the victims then displayed handguns and demanded property before getting away

By Matt Stefanski

Chicago police are attempting to identify the suspects responsible for 10 robberies that occurred within a 30-minute span in Hermosa and Humboldt Park on Sunday morning, according to authorities.

In each incident, the suspects exited a grey Hyundai Elantra, approached the victims then displayed handguns and demanded property before getting away in the vehicle, Chicago police said in a community alert on Sunday evening.

The suspects were described as four men wearing black hooded sweatshirts and black ski masks, 18 to 25 years old and possessing semi-automatic handguns.

A total of 10 robberies were reported between 7:20 and 7:50 a.m. at the following locations:

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

  • 3900 block of West North Avenue on - 7:20 a.m.
  • 3900 block of West Lemoyne Avenue - 7:30 a.m.
  • 1800 block of North Kedvale Avenue - 7:32 a.m.
  • 4100 block of West Wabansia Avenue -7:34 a.m.
  • 4400 block of West Palmer Street - 7:35 a.m.
  • 4400 block of West Palmer Street - 7:37 a.m.
  • 4300 block of West Dickens Street - 7:38 a.m.
  • 2200 block of North Kenneth Avenue - 7:40 a.m.
  • 1700 block of North Pulaski Road - 7:41 a.m.
  • 4100 Block of West Palmer Street - 7:50 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Five detectives at 312-746-7394 or submit an anonymous tip online at cpdtip.com

This article tagged under:

Crime and Courts
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us