10 Armed Robberies Reported Within 30-Minute Span Across Hermosa and Humboldt Park: Chicago Police

Chicago police are attempting to identify the suspects responsible for 10 robberies that occurred within a 30-minute span in Hermosa and Humboldt Park on Sunday morning, according to authorities.

In each incident, the suspects exited a grey Hyundai Elantra, approached the victims then displayed handguns and demanded property before getting away in the vehicle, Chicago police said in a community alert on Sunday evening.

The suspects were described as four men wearing black hooded sweatshirts and black ski masks, 18 to 25 years old and possessing semi-automatic handguns.

A total of 10 robberies were reported between 7:20 and 7:50 a.m. at the following locations:

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

3900 block of West North Avenue on - 7:20 a.m.

3900 block of West Lemoyne Avenue - 7:30 a.m.

1800 block of North Kedvale Avenue - 7:32 a.m.

4100 block of West Wabansia Avenue -7:34 a.m.

4400 block of West Palmer Street - 7:35 a.m.

4400 block of West Palmer Street - 7:37 a.m.

4300 block of West Dickens Street - 7:38 a.m.

2200 block of North Kenneth Avenue - 7:40 a.m.

1700 block of North Pulaski Road - 7:41 a.m.

4100 Block of West Palmer Street - 7:50 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Five detectives at 312-746-7394 or submit an anonymous tip online at cpdtip.com