Surveillance video showing armed robbers approaching a van in Chicago's Belmont Cragin neighborhood is believed to be connected to a series of at least 10 armed robberies that occurred Sunday within a 30-minute time span across Hermosa and Humboldt Park, Chicago police say.

In the video, a white van parked on a residential street begins to pull out as a grey sedan rolls up next to the vehicle. At least three people dressed in black hooded sweatshirts and black ski masks exit the vehicle and approach the van, guns drawn. The driver of the sedan then backs up to block the van from exiting the parking space, video shows.

The suspects are then seen approaching the driver's side of the van and pulling open the door.

A fourth suspect can be seen exiting the sedan from the driver's seat. The suspect then walks towards the other suspects, who are out of the view of the camera.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

The suspects then re-enter the view of the camera and walk back towards the sedan, with guns still drawn. The video then shows the suspects getting back into the sedan and fleeing the scene.

According to Chicago police, the group in the surveillance video is linked to a series of armed robberies that occurred within a 30-minute span in Hermosa and Humboldt Park on Sunday morning, according to authorities.

In each incident, the suspects exited a grey Hyundai Elantra, approached the victims then displayed handguns and demanded property before getting away in the vehicle, Chicago police said in a community alert on Sunday evening.

The suspects were described as four men wearing black hooded sweatshirts and black ski masks, 18 to 25 years old and possessing semi-automatic handguns.

A total of 10 robberies were reported between 7:20 and 7:50 a.m. at the following locations:

3900 block of West North Avenue on - 7:20 a.m.

3900 block of West Lemoyne Avenue - 7:30 a.m.

1800 block of North Kedvale Avenue - 7:32 a.m.

4100 block of West Wabansia Avenue -7:34 a.m.

4400 block of West Palmer Street - 7:35 a.m.

4400 block of West Palmer Street - 7:37 a.m.

4300 block of West Dickens Street - 7:38 a.m.

2200 block of North Kenneth Avenue - 7:40 a.m.

1700 block of North Pulaski Road - 7:41 a.m.

4100 Block of West Palmer Street - 7:50 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Five detectives at 312-746-7394 or submit an anonymous tip online at cpdtip.com