Chicago-Area Suburbs Named Most Affordable on Top U.S. Suburbs List

The housing market isn't just red hot in city centers. But the more desirable suburbs become, the more pricey they may get.

According to a recent analysis from Storage Café, an online platform that provides storage unit listings across the nation, home prices in some U.S. suburbs are significantly more expensive than cities in the same metro area.

More specifically, Storage Café's recent analysis of home prices in a list of the 100 best suburbs for premiere living shows that 76 percent of them are more expensive than principal cities in the same metro area (for purposes of the study, "premiere living" is defined as suburbs that "Can offer the perks of suburban living while also enabling a city-like lifestyle," while weighing metrics like access to quality housing, safe neighborhoods, a vibrant shopping and dining scene, good outdoor recreation options and more).

But not all premiere suburbs are out of reach. In fact, the suburbs surrounding the Chicago metro area have some of the most affordable housing price tags on the list.

According to the results, eight Chicago suburbs are ranked in the top ten for the nation's most affordable, premiere suburbs, where homebuyers can pay less for amenity-rich living:

Number 1: Crystal Lake, IL

Avg. home price: $301,757

Avg. Chicago home price: $309,268

Number 2: Algonquin, IL

Avg. home price: $331,258

Avg. Chicago home price: $309,268

Number 3: Elk Grove Village, IL

Avg. home price $331,338

Avg. Chicago home price: $309,268

Number 4: Snellville, GA

Avg. home price $335, 538

Avg. Chicago home price: $395,088

Number 5: Bloomingdale, IL

Avg. home price: $344,964

Avg. Chicago home price: $309,268

Number 6: Vernon Hills, IL

Avg. home price: $351,844

Avg. Chicago home price: $309,268

Number 7: Buffalo Grove, IL

Avg. home price: $366,486

Avg. Chicago home price: $309,268

Number 8: Orland Park, IL

Avg. home price: $368,057

Avg. Chicago home price: $309,268

Number 9: Morton Grove, IL

Avg. home price: $374,169

Avg. Chicago home price: $309,268

Number 10: North Haven CT

Avg. home price: $375,380

Avg. Chicago home price: $259,497

For comparison, the most expensive premiere suburbs on the list are mostly in California, with Palo Alto topping the list at $3,846,548 for an average home price.

Here's the full list.