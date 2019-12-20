Chicago-Area Shoppers Scramble in Search of Last-Minute Deals

With the clock counting down until Christmas, eager shoppers across the Chicago area braved the crowds Friday evening in search of last-minute deals.

While many parking lots and stores were packed, the true test for retailers still had yet to arrive.

The Saturday before Christmas, known as “Super Saturday,” is expected to be the biggest holiday shopping day of the year.

In fact, “Super Saturday” could even be bigger than both Black Friday and Cyber Monday, according to a survey from the National Retail Federation.

Several stores have extended their hours to accommodate shoppers, both those who procrastinated and others in search of extra good deals.

For instance, Kohl's is staying open 24 hours a day until Christmas Eve. Many people focused on finding the perfect last-minute gifts visited the Bucktown location Friday.

"I don't think anyone needs to get Christmas gifts at 2 a.m.," said shopper Elena Sasso. "But, like I guess it's nice, but not very nice to the workers."

Shoppers who were out and about offered several tips to help others get through "Super Saturday" including searching for coupons on apps, and making sure to grab a cup of coffee.

"I always tell myself I'm not going to do this, and I do it every year," last-minute shopper Melanie Knight said.